A PARISH council in the Clay Country is raising its Council Tax precept by nearly 50p a week for a Band B property.
St Stephen in Brannel Parish Council has agreed to increase its precept to £517,190 for the 2026/27 financial year which means a Band B property faces an annual rise of £25.24.
This is in addition to the Council Tax charged by Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police.
Parish council chairman, Cllr Julie Broad, said: “We know that many families are feeling the pinch as prices rise. The council has worked hard to set a budget that is fair and sustainable, so we can keep providing the services people rely on.
“We were determined not to cut any of our services, even though our own costs have gone up due to inflation.”
The council’s responsibilities including air quality monitoring, allotments, bus shelters, CCTV, car parks, cemetery services and churchyard maintenance, defibrillators and the management of community assets such as public toilets, the Brannel Room, St Stephen Churchtown craft workshops, and the building now known as Phoenix Stores in Nanpean.
The council also looks after footpaths and highway verges through agreements with Cornwall Council, provides grit/salt bins, street lighting, installs mobile speed indication devices, street furniture which includes seating, litter bins and highway signage. It supports local groups through grant funding and hosts community events.
The council says it will continue to strengthen its links with the younger generation through its work with five schools and increase its community engagement with all residents. It will also be taking on new assets from Cornwall Council, including the Creakavose play area and small parcels of land used for off-street parking, to ensure these remain available for everyone. Work will also begin on a project to replace the Brannel Room with a new community hub.
