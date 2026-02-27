FOUR community organisations in Cornwall have been boosted by funding from a pioneering minerals company in the county.
Cornish Lithium has awarded £7,549 to the organisations through the Cornish Lithium Community Fund.
The fund regularly awards grants of between £250 and £2,500 to support the work of clubs, charities and activity groups that seek to make a positive difference within the company’s areas of operation in Cornwall.
Cornish Lithium invites applications from projects that will upskill and educate, upgrade social welfare facilities, support industrial heritage and mining history, deliver positive environmental impacts or promote health and wellbeing.
The latest recipients of the awards are: Chacewater Parish Council as trustees for the village’s recreation ground; Treviscoe Institute and Community Centre; United Downs Environment Group; and Whitemoor Village Hall.
Chacewater Parish Council will use its award to create a ramp to the recreation ground, which will provide better access to other public amenities and services, as well as pedestrian safety, by reducing the need for residents to take longer routes along busy roads.
Treviscoe Institute and Community Centre in the Clay Country has received a contribution to the overall cost of buying new kitchen units, safety flooring and wall coverings to upgrade its catering facilities, encourage larger groups and families to meet, cook and eat together, enhance energy efficiency, and attract new users to hire the space.
The United Downs Environment Group has been awarded funding to host a Blossail Day in St Day Community Orchard, which gathers together residents and schoolchildren to dance around the maypole, sing a specially-commissioned song, bless the fruit trees, appreciate the importance of preserving Cornish folklore and sustainable food sources, and connect with nature.
Whitemoor Village Hall in the Clay Country will use its funding to assist with the running costs of a portable building it has renovated to provide a new community space for a broad range of leisure activities that will stimulate social interaction.
Zoe Carter of Cornish Lithium said: “The Cornish Lithium Community Fund is proud to support these projects that improve leisure and social welfare facilities, whether to encourage connections with people or nature. We hope these initiatives will benefit many residents in our project areas both now and in the years to come.”
The Cornish Lithium Community Fund is administered by the Cornwall Community Foundation, an independent charity that invests in communities to improve the lives of others in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Cornwall Community Foundation development director Tamara Sherston-Baker said: “We are delighted to work with Cornish Lithium to support these vital community projects. This community fund demonstrates how responsible businesses can invest meaningfully in the communities where they operate, funding grassroots initiatives that address genuine local needs and strengthen community connections.”
The 2026 Cornish Lithium Community Fund will open for grant applications in the summer, when bids will be invited from communities in Chacewater and Kea (specifically Baldhu), St Dennis, Treviscoe and Whitemoor.
Following this, the successful organisations will be announced by Cornish Lithium in the autumn.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.