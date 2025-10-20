The Royal Institution of Cornwall is the charity that runs the Cornwall Museum and Art Gallery in Truro. It was founded in 1818 to promote excellence in science and art, and the world-leading industries for which Cornwall was renowned. Today, the charity and museum continue to promote learning, creativity and sharing knowledge through exhibitions, events, and schools and community outreach, and by conserving its collections. The institution will use its grant to fund free rocks and minerals workshops for 300 children from 10 schools in Cornish Lithium’s project areas to develop their understanding of the county’s mining heritage and industrial future.