It’s been an incredibly busy week back in Westminster after conference recess.
I started the week by raising further strong objections this week in Parliament to the Government’s proposed Digital ID scheme. Many of my North Cornwall constituents have contacted me expressing serious concerns about the privacy, cost, and practicality of such a programme. In large parts of our rural constituency, people don’t have access to reliable phone signal or Wi-Fi, and many elderly residents don’t use smartphones at all. Spending billions on a digital scheme, while pursuing damaging policies like the Family Farm Tax and failing to invest in local services, is just plain wrong. That’s why I’ve launched a public petition to scrap the proposal, which I urge those who are against Digital ID to sign - and I’ll continue making the case for civil liberties and rural access in the Commons. You can find the petition on my Facebook page, by searching ‘Ben Maguire MP’
I also asked a question to the Housing Minister this week about vital infrastructure, after a number of developments in North Cornwall have gone bust and left residents without road or sewage works. I urged the Minister to look at giving local authorities the proper tools to hold dodgy developers to account. Additionally, I was very pleased to secure a crucial ministerial meeting, after it was confirmed that Cornwall would receive nothing from the government’s new £5-billion ‘Pride in Place’ fund. Despite the fact that we have some of the most deprived towns in the country, Cornwall was completely left off the list. While the government is spending billions on their mandatory Digital ID scheme that nobody wants, Cornwall misses out on crucial funding yet again. It’s simply not good enough.
That’s why during an Urgent Questions session, I pressed the Minister directly and invited her to meet with me and my Bodmin-based constituent Fin Irwin, to discuss a transformative proposal for Bodmin Fore Street. This community-led vision includes social housing, business spaces, and a local community hub. I’m glad the Minister agreed to a meeting, and I will keep pushing to ensure Cornwall is not once again overlooked when it comes to investment.
I want to say another quick thanks to all of those who joined my ‘Brew with Ben’ drop-in event in Lanivet last week, where residents popped by to share their thoughts, raise casework issues, and enjoy a cuppa with me. I’m especially grateful to Jess Finnemore and the team at Lanivet Parish Community Centre for hosting us. Her fantastic work in getting the project done, and securing a nursery in the building, shows what’s possible when local people are empowered to lead change like this. These drop-ins are so important, and often form the start of campaigns for me here in North Cornwall. Some big wins we’ve managed to achieve so far - that started from grassroots movements right here in the constituency - include securing a brand new surgery building for Bodmin… forcing the resignation of South West Water chief executive, Susan Davy… securing feasibility study funding for extending the Camel Trail to Camelford… pushing hard for the two seaweed farm applications to be suspended… and countless others.
Following the resignation of North Cornwall’s only Reform councillor last week, the party’s local leader has now stepped down too. It’s clear that more and more residents are backing practical, community-led politics, not culture wars. I’m proud to work with our fantastic Lib Dem councillors to keep delivering real progress on everything from local healthcare and housing to cleaner rivers and support for small businesses.
On a lighter note, entries to my Christmas Card competition are still open, and I’m inviting children from across North Cornwall to send in their festive designs. It’s a lovely way to celebrate the creativity of our young people, and the winning card will be sent out from my office to dozens of MPs, ministers and community leaders this Christmas. Entries close soon (1st November!) so please send yours in ASAP, addressing them to: Ben Maguire MP, House of Commons, SW1A 0AA.
