I want to say another quick thanks to all of those who joined my ‘Brew with Ben’ drop-in event in Lanivet last week, where residents popped by to share their thoughts, raise casework issues, and enjoy a cuppa with me. I’m especially grateful to Jess Finnemore and the team at Lanivet Parish Community Centre for hosting us. Her fantastic work in getting the project done, and securing a nursery in the building, shows what’s possible when local people are empowered to lead change like this. These drop-ins are so important, and often form the start of campaigns for me here in North Cornwall. Some big wins we’ve managed to achieve so far - that started from grassroots movements right here in the constituency - include securing a brand new surgery building for Bodmin… forcing the resignation of South West Water chief executive, Susan Davy… securing feasibility study funding for extending the Camel Trail to Camelford… pushing hard for the two seaweed farm applications to be suspended… and countless others.