WHETHER it’s personal experience, caring for a loved one, or being there to support a friend who has received a distressing diagnosis, we have all felt the weight of illnesses like cancer or dementia.
Here in South East Cornwall, local people often speak to me about the importance of better diagnosis and research. I have recently spoken with several medical charities, as many people have asked me to speak with these groups and raise their concerns.
Over the last fifty years or so, groundbreaking research has led to cancer death rates dropping by a fifth. We’ve come a long way in our battle with cancer and other diseases, but we must keep pressing ahead with vital research.
When it comes to beating prostate cancer, a specific screening programme to catch it early is key. I met with Prostate Cancer UK, where we discussed how over 56,000 men are diagnosed each year, many of them being in the later stages of the disease. I’m aware of the current consultation on this, and I will be keeping a close eye on its outcomes.
I also met with Pancreatic Cancer UK, who told me about the world’s first breath test for pancreatic cancer. It could make a huge difference. Right now, 8 in 10 people are diagnosed at a late stage, so this test is a critical step towards improving earlier diagnosis and survival. Tests like these are essential for rural and coastal communities like ours, as they could be done locally, saving trips to Derriford or Treliske.
At the heart of looking after loved ones with dementia is community-based care. Speaking with Dementia UK, it was great to see that Cornwall is leading the way with Admiral Nurses in our communities. I am glad that diagnosis rates in Cornwall have significantly improved in recent years, but we can still go further to achieve the national target. I’ll continue to work with colleagues to push for better results from Cornwall’s dementia strategy.
I’d also like to say thank you to everyone who gave up their time to fill out my services survey. It has given me a clear picture of what’s working and what isn’t. It revealed that when it comes to accessing hospital appointments and specialist treatment, 82% of us still cross the Tamar into Plymouth. As part of tackling this problem, it’s great to see that Cornwall is a pilot area for the neighbourhood health service, which will bring healthcare into our communities. While this is being implemented, I’ll continue to raise issues that specifically affect South East Cornwall, and call for our fair share of funding and services.
There’s been some good progress in the last year, but my survey makes it clearer than ever that there is still much to do. Improving access to work, healthcare, and leisure remains a top priority of mine, and I’ll keep pushing for improvements that meet the needs of local people, closer to home.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.