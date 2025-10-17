I’d also like to say thank you to everyone who gave up their time to fill out my services survey. It has given me a clear picture of what’s working and what isn’t. It revealed that when it comes to accessing hospital appointments and specialist treatment, 82% of us still cross the Tamar into Plymouth. As part of tackling this problem, it’s great to see that Cornwall is a pilot area for the neighbourhood health service, which will bring healthcare into our communities. While this is being implemented, I’ll continue to raise issues that specifically affect South East Cornwall, and call for our fair share of funding and services.