DROP-in consultation sessions are beginning in the autumn with events on Wednesday, October 22, in Lostwithiel and November 18 in Callington.
Cornwall Council is embarking on a journey to shape the future of our communities through the development of a new local plan for Cornwall.
This long-term strategy will guide how Cornwall grows and evolves over the next 20 years, ensuring that development meets the needs of locals while protecting the unique character and natural beauty of the Duchy.
The plan is more than a set of planning rules however. It is a shared vision for creating better places for us all. It will determine what can be built and where, and how people move around. Designed to reflect the distinct identities of Cornwall’s towns, villages, hamlets and countryside, the plan also prepares our communities for the challenges of climate change, population growth and economic transformation.
As portfolio holder for planning, I am working closely with the team to ensure the plan properly reflects the needs and aspirations of those who live and work here. The plan is therefore being developed with input from residents, businesses, councillors and infrastructure providers to ensure all voices are heard.
However, these early conversations are just the beginning. Future sessions will focus more closely on specific areas, with town and parish councils playing a key role in shaping policies that reflect local needs.
One of the most pressing issues the plan will address is housing. Cornwall faces unique challenges. Building homes is often more expensive in this part of the country, with wages typically lower than other areas of the UK.
The local plan will promote development that improves connectivity and enhances access to schools, healthcare and shops. And with communities spread across a large rural area, access to services and transport is absolutely essential too.
The environment is another cornerstone of the plan. Cornwall’s rivers, coastlines, woodlands and wildlife are vital to our wellbeing and identity and as the climate changes, our communities must adapt to ensure nature thrives alongside people.
National planning policies and increased targets for housing and renewable energy are decisions shaped by national frameworks. However, while they present challenges they are also opportunities. Cornwall Council is committed to focusing on what can be influenced locally - linking communities through transport, green spaces and local food networks, and addressing issues such as loneliness and access to services.
To ensure the plan reflects local priorities, the council is holding a series of drop-in events across Cornwall from October over a five-month period. These sessions are an opportunity for residents to share their views on what matters most about where they live and what changes they would like to see over the next two decades.
To get involved and find out when and where consultation events are happening, visit the Cornwall Council Local Plan 2050 website at www.cornwall.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-policy/cornwall-local-plan-2050 and to find drop-in sessions go to www.tickettailor.com/events/creativekernowcornwallcouncil for more information.
Together, we can shape a future that works for everyone.
