WHAT a gloomy picture the media presents to us every day.
When the most quoted phrase one hears from the general public is “I don’t listen to the news any more”, which is not surprising; warnings of floods, catastrophic climate change, huge hikes in fuel and electric charges, weekly shopping costs rising, Christmas is unaffordable, wars and tragic events are daily headline news items and so the autumn forecast of doom and gloom is upon us.
But not if you are a WI member living in Cornwall, which has always had the reputation of being upbeat and has the biggest asset of all, Friendship.
We have a plethora of such excellent heart-warming events this autumn starting off with the esteemed Council Meeting on October 22 with two well-known and animated speakers, our national chairman Jeryl Stone and everyone’s favourite Poet, Pam Ayres, plus the very popular Bryhers Boys Folk Group will be lifting everyone’s spirits. There is the glorious opportunity to chatter away to our hearts content with WI friends, as well as supplementing our educational focus with reasonable debate.
This focus also includes the Autumn Craft Taster Days at Marazion on November 13, and Lanhydrock Memorial Hall on November 22. Then there is a Quiz Challenge at Ladock Community Hall on November 14, always a favourite with members testing those little grey cells.
On a more light hearted note there is “Tea and Tinsel” at Linkinhorne Parish Hall with “festive fun and friendship with sparkle” on the agenda, on Friday, November 21 (2.30pm to 4.30pm). On the same happy note there is An Evening with Jonny Cowling at the Event Centre, Wadebridge on Thursday, November 27 at 7pm. Another uplifting event for all those who enjoy a good singing voice and a hearty laugh.
However it is also posh frock and high heels time for our highly anticipated Christmas Lunches, one at Budock Vean Hotel, Mawnan Smith on Monday, December 1 and the second at Hannafore Point Hotel, Looe on Friday, December 5. Two favourite venues with the members.
The St Columb Church at St Columb Major is the venue for this year’s Carol Service which for many members heralds the true meaning of Christmas and is enjoyed by so many.
Two days later on December 12 at County House there is a Christmas Wreath Workshop enabling members to make their very own wreath to hang on their doors. All these events are guaranteed with three capital E’s to be Enthusiastic, Educational and Enjoyable.
However this is only for 2025, and when we reach 2026 we have another wide range of first class events in which to participate, including a six day tour of the Dutch Bulbfields. The Cornwall Federation has a very varied and enthusiastic team of sub-committees and Climate Ambassadors aiming to cover all the member’s interests.
For details of any of these events, contact 01872 272843.
By Sheila Goldsworthy
