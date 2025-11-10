Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 26 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 6am October 27 to 3.30pm November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 6am November 2 to 6pm December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 9.30am November 3 to 6pm December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am January 2 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to 8pm February 20 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm November 10 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Tideford - mixture of two-way traffic lights and lane closures for Road marking and Stud renewals.
• A30, from 8pm November 10 to 4am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, St Erth - narrow lanes for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm November 12 to 6am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Helland convoy for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm November 12 to 6am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Helland to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works. Diversion via Old Callywith Road and A38.
• A30, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Newtown Roundabout to Longrock Roundabout - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill to Victoria lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 6am November 17 to 3.30pm December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8.30pm November 17 to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown carriageway closures for routine maintenance, westbound, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. Reverse for eastbound, light vehicles, 18T weight restriction on eastbound, A390 at Lostwithiel.
• A30, from 8pm November 18 to 6am November 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Carland - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, B3285, B3288, re-join A30, diversion westbound, via B3288, B3285, A3075, re-join A30.
• A30, from 8pm November 18 to 6am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both way Cockwells temporary traffic signals for Wildanet works.
• A30, from 9pm November 18 to 6am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon - lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm November 19 to 6am November 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers entry slip carriageway closure for bridge works, diversion via Chiverton and return.
• A30, from 8pm November 19 to 4am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Plusha to Kennards House - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Preeze Cross to Temple Fisheries - lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston to Bodmin, lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm November 24 to 9am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm November 24 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas two-way traffic lights for inspection/survey works.
• A38, from 8pm November 24 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Carminow to Turfdown Road RBT two-way signals for inspection/survey.
• A38, from 8pm November 24 to 4am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford - two-way signals for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.