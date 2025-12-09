STAFF at Cornwall Air Ambulance are flying high after scooping two national awards.
The charity based at Trevithick Downs won trophies at the Air Ambulances UK ‘Awards of Excellence’ 2025 for Sing it Home in the campaign of the year category and the Heli2 appeal team in charity team of the year.
The annual event celebrates the exceptional achievements, commitment and expertise of those who bring specialist lifesaving skills to the air ambulance sector. The award winners were announced at a ceremony held at the Telford International Conference Centre on December 3.
Sing it Home was designed to help raise the £2.85million towards a second helicopter. The fundraiser brought together more than 500 musicians from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. The campaign produced a professional-quality album and Its headline single reached number 11 in the official UK charts, outperforming global artists over the Christmas period, and generated more than 309,000 video views. The campaign achieved widespread national coverage and played a significant role in meeting the fundraising target.
Jon Michael from Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “We were delighted to be recognised by Air Ambulance UK once again at their annual national awards ceremony.
“I would like to thank our amazing Cornwall Air Ambulance team for working so hard, ensuring that our campaigns continue to hit the mark, but also to our amazing supporters who get behind them and support us so faithfully. It’s great to keep Cornwall on the map by winning these national awards.”
Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust’s 10-person fundraising team raised an additional £2.85million to secure a second helicopter alongside sustaining £8million in annual income.
The team’s innovative approach saw record levels of engagement, with a rebranded lottery, a £2.7million increase in legacy income, and 93 trust awards totalling £439,000. Their strategic creativity and resilience have strengthened the future of lifesaving care in Cornwall.
Karen Hurn, head of fundraising and philanthropy, whose team won the team award, said: “We’re so pleased to be winners. These campaigns we work on do more than raise awareness, they generate essential funds that directly support our operations.
“The generosity we receive throughout the year has been instrumental in expanding our service, including the recent arrival of our second AW169 helicopter. With a target of nearly £9 million to raise next year, public support is absolutely critical. Every view, every share, every donation makes a difference.”
