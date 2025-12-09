Sing it Home was designed to help raise the £2.85million towards a second helicopter. The fundraiser brought together more than 500 musicians from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. The campaign produced a professional-quality album and Its headline single reached number 11 in the official UK charts, outperforming global artists over the Christmas period, and generated more than 309,000 video views. The campaign achieved widespread national coverage and played a significant role in meeting the fundraising target.