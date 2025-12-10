CORNWALL has taken a battering in the last 48 hours as Storm Bram brought strong winds and a substantial drenching of rain to the county on Monday evening and into Tuesday.
Prior to the storm approaching, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for most of the areas in the county, while small parts of South East and North Cornwall were covered by an amber warning.
After heavy rain and strong winds of up to 70 mph arrived in the area, the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to multiple incidents across the county relating to the adverse conditions and high tides.
Vehicles becoming stuck in floodwater and arcing power lines were among the many hazardous incidents that the fire service had to attend to while Storm Bram made its presence known.
By Tuesday afternoon the weather and winds had gradually eased but the county is still feeling the effects of the storm after it left a trail of destruction in its wake.
Among the casualties of the weather was the Winter Wonderland attraction in Pool, which had sustained thousands of pounds worth of damage forcing its closure.
Train services throughout Cornwall are still severely disrupted with the mainline services between Penzance and Par being non-operational currently, along with the branch lines between Falmouth and Truro, as well as Par and Newquay.
Fallen trees also led to road closures including at Dean Street, New Road and Dean Hill in Liskeard yesterday morning, while Penzance’s Alverton Road is currently closed after a large tree came down overnight.
All Skybus flights to and from the Isles of Scilly were also cancelled yesterday afternoon due to strong crosswinds but are now running as normal.
