TRAIN services throughout Cornwall are severely disrupted this morning (December 10) after Storm Bram left a trail of flooding in its wake.
Mainline services between Penzance and Par are currently non-operational, in addition to disruption on the branch lines between Falmouth and Truro as well as Par and Newquay.
Great Western Railway (GWR), which operates the long distance routes between Cornwall to Bristol, Cardiff and London Paddington in addition to branch line services has said it does not know at this point when services will resume, but alternative options are in place.
Services between Par and Penzance
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Due to flooding between Penzance and St Erth, the line is closed. At this stage we do not know when the line will re open. The flooding means that trains from Plymouth to Penzance will terminate short and start back from Par or Truro.
“Network Rail will review the water levels throughout the morning. GWR is operating trains between Plymouth and Par. Customers from West Cornwall stations are advised to make their way to Par for onwards train services to Plymouth, Exeter St Davids, Taunton, London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads.”
Services between Truro and Falmouth Docks
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Due to flooding between Truro and Falmouth Docks fewer trains are able to run. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled.
“Flooding at Marazion has shut the line to Penzance. This means that the train for the St Ives branchline is stuck at Penzance. One of the two trains on the Falmouth branchline has been used, however an hourly service is still operational on the Falmouth branch.
“A replacement train will be resourced as soon as possible.”
Services between Par and Newquay
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Due to flooding on our Par to Newquay line, the branch is closed. At this stage we do not know when the line will re open, so we are planning for an all day closure.
“A coach, operated by Roselyn, will be running the service in lieu of the train. We will try and run it as close to train times as possible, though will not be exact.
“We have been informed that the coach is not able to serve all the stations along the route, so customers boarding at unstaffed stations are advised to make use of the Help Point available on station platforms, and road transport can be arranged.
“Customers can also use their tickets on local buses if they prefer. Details below:Go Cornwall Bus routes 21/21A: St Austell, St Columb Road (Co-op), Quintrell Downs (Quintrell Close), Newquay (Bus Station) and Go Cornwall Bus route 25: Par (Station), St Austell (Station) are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice. Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.”
