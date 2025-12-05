MOTORISTS are being warned to expect significant delays in the Glynn Valley this afternoon as major flooding continues to cause disruption on the A38.
National Highways has reported severe flooding on the eastbound carriageway between the A386 and the junction with the A374 for Plymouth, leaving traffic moving slowly through the area.
Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys, check travel updates and consider alternative routes where possible.
Highways teams are on scene monitoring the situation, but the disruption is expected to continue until water levels recede.
Anyone travelling through the Glynn Valley should proceed with caution and be prepared for ongoing congestion.
