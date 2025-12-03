MAJOR upgrades to the Saltash Tunnel remain on course, according to National Highways, as engineers move into the next phase of a year-long modernisation project designed to improve safety, reliability and traffic flow on one of Cornwall’s busiest routes.
Crews have now installed new gantries inside the tunnel and are modifying bridge gantries to accommodate upgraded lane-control signs. Electrical work is also progressing at pace, with lighting and cabling systems being replaced throughout the site. Specialist technology for the next phase of installation is due to arrive shortly and will be assembled on site.
As part of the ongoing upgrades, emergency telephones in and around the tunnel will be temporarily unavailable while ageing tunnel cabinets are replaced. National Highways says clear signage will be in place whenever this work is underway.
The organisation expects the upgraded tunnel control system – including the familiar “tidal flow” mechanism that reverses lane direction to manage peak traffic – to be back in operation early in the New Year. Other on-site works will continue until the summer.
The multi-million pound scheme is replacing a control system that is nearing the end of its life. Improvements include new LED lighting, modernised power cabling, new driver information signs, upgraded air-quality monitors and a refreshed ventilation system. Engineers will also replace the existing wig-wag crossing with modern traffic lights to help stop vehicles quickly in an emergency and activate diversion routes more effectively.
National Highways says every effort is being made to minimise disruption, although some overruns are inevitable. The tunnel will continue to close Monday to Friday nights for the duration of the project.
In a statement, the organisation thanked drivers for their patience. “To keep people safe, we need specialised technology to operate the tunnel and its reversible lane. These upgrades will ensure the Saltash Tunnel continues to function safely and efficiently for years to come.”
Comments
