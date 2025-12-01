• A38, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 at, junction with B3252, exit and entry slip carriageway closure for surveys, diversion for exit slip via Island Shop, A38 east and B3251 (in reverse for entry slip), diversion for eastbound, dedicated right turn via Trerulefoot and return to follow the diversion described above.