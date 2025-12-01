Cornwall's motorists will have 33 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 6am November 17 to 3.30pm December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 6am November 2 to 6pm December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 9.30am November 3 to 6pm December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to 8pm February 20 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am May 30 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 26 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8am to 5pm on December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carminow to Innis Downs - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 7pm December 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate to Innis Down carriageway closed for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via A39, B3274, A391 and local road to Innis Down, HGV diversion via A39, A389 to Innis Down.
• A38, from 7.30pm December 1 to 4am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Catchfrench - two-way signals for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm December 2 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Liskeard lane closure for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm December 2 to 4am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Menheniot to Catchfrench lane closure for sign erection.
• A38, from 7.30pm December 3 to 4am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7.30pm December 4 to 4am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 10pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Carkeel roundabout - lane closure with no access to Callington Road (B3271) for resurfacing.
• A38, from 10am to 10pm on December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, exit slip after Tamar Bridge lane closure for Saltash Christmas Festival event.
• A30, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
• A38, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Menheniot to Lower Clicker lane closure for resurfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Trebrown exit and entry slip carriageway closure for surveys, diversion for exit slip via B3251, B3252 and A387, diversion for eastbound, dedicated exit slip via A38, A374 and A381, diversion for entry slip via A387, A374 and A38 or the above in reverse.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Summercourt lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm December 9 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian exit and entry slip roads closed for resurfacing works. Entry diversion via A30 westbound to Loggans Moor and return. Exit slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Tolvaddon and return to exit.
• A38, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker exit and entry slip carriageway closure for surveys, diversion for exit slip via B3252 and B3251 (entry slip in reverse), diversion for eastbound, dedicated exit slip via Trerulefoot and return to follow the main diversion route.
• A30, from 8pm December 9 to 4am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Summercourt lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot, multiway traffic lights for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm December 10 to 4am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Summercourt to Mitchell - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Menheniot, lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm December 11 to 4am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Preeze Cross - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm December 12 to 4am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Pennygillam - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 at, junction with B3252, exit and entry slip carriageway closure for surveys, diversion for exit slip via Island Shop, A38 east and B3251 (in reverse for entry slip), diversion for eastbound, dedicated right turn via Trerulefoot and return to follow the diversion described above.
• A38, from 7pm December 15 to 7am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Island Shop entry slip road closed for National Grid works. Diversion via A38 westbound to Twelvewoods Roundabout and return.
• A38, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot, traffic lights for surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.