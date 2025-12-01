CORNWALL Airport Newquay plans to upgrade to its radar system as part of a wider programme of infrastructure modernisation.
The current system is to be replaced with a modern, high-performance system designed to keep skies safer and deliver improved safety and reliability for passengers and operators. The new system, which is part-funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Funding via the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme, is a key part of the Cornwall Airport Newquay Development Strategy.
UK manufacturer Easat Radar Systems Ltd has been awarded the contract to supply the system that will help air traffic controllers manage Cornwall’s busy and diverse airspace more efficiently and support the region’s growing role in aerospace, defence and next generation aviation technologies.
Cllr Leigh Frost, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “The airport is at the heart of Cornwall’s economy. It provides essential global links for business and our residents, and plays a key role in attracting investment into the region.
“The new radar system is part of a wider programme of infrastructure modernisation, supporting safe and reliable operations for commercial, business and general aviation, military activity, lifeline services and Spaceport Cornwall. This is exactly the sort of project the Shared Prosperity Funding is designed for, helping to unlock economic growth and create jobs, while improving safety and reliability.”
Dean McAllister, senior airfield engineer, said: “Safety is at the centre of everything we do at Cornwall Airport Newquay. This project is not just about upgrading technology. It ensures the airport continues to operate to the highest standards as Cornwall’s primary air gateway.
“Investing in a new Easat radar system is a long-term commitment to protecting the skies over Cornwall and the communities we serve. It strengthens the resilience of every flight that brings visitors to our county, supports local businesses, connects families and underpins vital services such as Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust and HM Coastguard.”
Matthew Jackson, the managing director of Easat Radar Systems, said: “I would like to thank Cornwall Airport Newquay for placing their trust in Easat. We are excited to begin this partnership and look forward to working closely with the team to deliver a highly successful project.
“The systems we will be supplying are engineered for improved performance, exceptional detection and reliable operation even in challenging environments. They will equip the airport with a modern, future-ready surveillance capability that supports continued growth and operational excellence.”
Launched in April 2022, the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme is managed by Cornwall Council and funded with £186 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It aims to drive local economic growth, create jobs and strengthen communities. The programme runs until March 2026.
