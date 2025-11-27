EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Former hotel could become flats
AN application seeking planning permission for the conversion of a hotel in St Dennis for use as four flats for adults with disabilities has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
The application concerns The Boscawen Hotel in the village and the application was made by Karrek CIC.
Karrek Community CIC (Karrek) is a Cornwall based not for profit organisation devoted to supporting vulnerable people in various ways including flexible home-care, outreach, and 24/7 provision.
The applicant stated: “The Boscawen Hotel is a three-storey building featuring a traditional hipped slate roof, with white uPVC sash-style windows, fascias, and rainwater goods. The principal elevation, facing Fore Street, is finished in exposed pointed granite with the remaining elevations rendered and painted.
“A small entrance porch projects from the front façade, providing access from street level. A later single-storey extension has been added to the western elevation. The site itself slopes downwards from the road (south-east) towards the rear (north-west), which has allowed for the integration of a lower-ground level. This basement is accessible both internally and externally from the rear, responding well to the site's natural topography. Also, within the curtilage of the site is ‘The Granary’.
“A two-storey granite-built structure comprising two self-contained units of accommodation. These units are under the leasehold ownership of the applicant and are currently used to house adults with disabilities, forming part of a broader care provision associated with the property. Parking is available on-site, with provisions located to the side and rear of the main building. Whilst being a prominent building within St Dennis, Boscawen Hotel is not listed, nor is it within the immediate vicinity of any listed buildings or monuments.
“The Hotel has not operated as such for many years and had started to fall into disrepair. The applicant has taken the building on via leasehold and has already made significant progress in improving the building. These works include the re-roofing of the leaking roof and replacing of soffits, fascias and rainwater goods along with windows where necessary. The visual improvements have already been recognised warmly by the local community, who, on initial consultation were seen to be favourable for the Hotels redevelopment having seen it stand vacant for significant time.
“The proposal seeks to convert the three levels of the former Boscawen Hotel into four flat units to house adults with disabilities. Kerrek Community CIC, a not for profit charity, specialise in providing this essential services to the community and will be developing and managing the operation with a long term leasehold of the building.
“Whilst planning was recently granted for the change of use of the building into a mixed use facility, through discussions with the service providers and Cornwall Council, it has been established that the building is required to be separated into separate residential units for funding purposes.
“The proposed development will have no visual impact on the external appearance of the building or its surroundings. Instead, it will secure the building’s continued occupancy and long-term maintenance, delivering a positive contribution to the local community and preserving the character of the area.
“This proposal for the sensitive conversion of the former Boscawen Hotel into four flats and staff facilities for Karrek Community CIC delivers a sustainable and inclusive use that meets an important local need.
“By retaining the building’s external appearance and character, the development respects the surrounding environment while ensuring long-term maintenance and occupancy. The internal design priorities accessibility, safety, and dignity for residents with disabilities, supported by staff facilities. Overall, the scheme aligns with national and local planning policies, promotes social wellbeing, and represents a positive contribution to the St Dennis community.”
The proposals, which are presently being considered by Cornwall Council, can be viewed using reference PA25/08230.
Access lawfulness certificate refused
AN application for a certificate of lawfulness for a new access to land in Torpoint has been refused by Cornwall Council.
The application was described as: “This application seeks a lawful development certificate for proposed additional access at land west of Poron Works, Freathy. The site is in a B2 general industrial use. The application form states: "the proposal is to provide a new access point from the B3247.
“There is currently only one entrance, and this leads directly into the leased car park. The proposed access will allow the site owners to maintain the land not included within the factory lease via independent access." It is confirmed that the use of the land will remain unchanged and no buildings will be altered.”
In the view of the council, due to the road being a classified B road, it could not be considered using the certificate of lawfulness procedure.
It noted: “The public highway outside the site is a B-class road (B3247), therefore, a new access point cannot be created under permitted development rights. Furthermore, the creation of the access would not be required in connection with development permitted by any other class in the schedule. As such, a lawful development certificate cannot be granted.”
Concluding, the authority told the applicant: “The new access point would be on to a classified road, thus not meeting the requirements of Class B, Part 2, Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended). Therefore, a lawful development certificate cannot be granted and planning permission will be required.”
