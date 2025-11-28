A PIONEERING project in Cornwall is placing nature at the heart of mental health care, as the Healing by Nature initiative continues to grow and attract regional attention.
The programme, developed by the Cornwall Partnership NHS Trust as part of its wider push toward nature-based clinical practice, aims to reshape how support is delivered by moving care outdoors and into community spaces.
Earlier this year, mental health clinicians took part in a pilot training programme designed to embed nature-based approaches into everyday practice. The training aligns with one of the Trust’s key strategic objectives: to deliver half of its clinical care outside traditional clinical settings.
To showcase progress so far, the project held a garden party at Trevillis House in Liskeard, drawing organisations from across the South West. Representatives from Natural England, the Eden Project, Newquay Orchards and Cornwall Council were among those who attended.
Guests took part in a range of activities demonstrating the project’s holistic ethos, including an ice-bath demonstration, apple pressing and a community barbecue.
One of the driving forces behind the initiative is Peta Temple, the Trust’s advanced lived experience lead, who oversees the peer support team. She said the project focuses on identifying people’s strengths and passions rather than their diagnoses.
“We find things that people are skilled at and passionate about and we really try and capitalise on all of that,” she said. “When we first started our service, we carried out an evaluation. What we learned for our particular patient group was they were either too unwell, so too high risk and engaged in too high-risk behaviours to receive a help helping program or we’re not unwell enough.
“You do not need a diagnosis, you do not need to be under secondary care, you do not need a referral. We exist in these spaces, and we want people to come along and join us. We do it outside, so it does not look like a medicalised solution.”
The project’s development has been shaped by extensive community engagement. “We did a community consultation where we had 30 different groups and members of the VCSE sector come along,” explained Peta. “We spoke to end users, and then to people delivering services in the community and the NHS. From that, we developed this plan, which became the Healing by Nature site.”
Backed by more than £200,000 in fundraising and a £55,000 grant, the site is now preparing for further expansion. Plans include a hot-and-cold water relaxation area featuring wood-burning hot tubs, cold-water plunge pools and a sauna, along with a fully powered yurt for training sessions and presentations.
Among those attending the garden party were senior representatives from Natural England, who praised the project’s impact.
Katie Mainprice, senior officer for health and environment, described the initiative as “incredibly inspirational”.
“A holistic approach to healthcare is really important,” she said. “Nature will work really well for some and maybe not for others, but ensuring it is an option – a tool to help people find what works for them – is essential.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.