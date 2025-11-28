Doors open at 6pm, with eyes down at 7pm, and plenty of festive fun promised. Bingo books – eight pages for £15 – will be on sale, and a £100 jackpot raffle will offer one lucky winner an early Christmas treat.
There will also be lots of surprises throughout the evening, adding to the excitement as the community comes together to support a vital local cause.
Organiser Geoff Lewis says the Food Hub is preparing for a busy winter, including putting together a large number of Christmas hampers for people in need.
All proceeds from the bingo night will go directly towards helping the Food Hub continue its essential work in the local community.
