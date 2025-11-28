THE Food Hub Liskeard CIC is set to bring some seasonal sparkle to St Cleer with its Christmas Bonanza Bingo at the Market Inn on Saturday, December 6.

Doors open at 6pm, with eyes down at 7pm, and plenty of festive fun promised. Bingo books – eight pages for £15 – will be on sale, and a £100 jackpot raffle will offer one lucky winner an early Christmas treat.

There will also be lots of surprises throughout the evening, adding to the excitement as the community comes together to support a vital local cause.

Organiser Geoff Lewis says the Food Hub is preparing for a busy winter, including putting together a large number of Christmas hampers for people in need.

“This time of year is incredibly tough for many families,” Geoff said. “Demand for the Food Hub keeps growing and growing – so donations of either food or cash are more welcome than ever. Every contribution helps us support someone who might otherwise go without, especially at Christmas.”

All proceeds from the bingo night will go directly towards helping the Food Hub continue its essential work in the local community.