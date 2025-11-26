A FEEL-good festive story about finding home, friendship, and the light that guides us is at The Old Library in Bodmin from December 5 to 23.
Told with warmth, music, and a sprinkle of Cornish folklore, GOLOW follows a newcomer who arrives in a coastal village, where a mysterious light at sea, a message in a bottle, and the ringing of a bell spark a journey of connection and belonging.
Created as part of intoBodmin’s low-energy, high-spirit Christmas series, GOLOW celebrates creativity over consumption — made with care for people and planet.
This co-produced show brings together a talented team of Cornish artists and makers to craft a story that shines from the inside out.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/intobodmin/golow/e-ryallr
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.