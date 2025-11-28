THE community can join forces in a supportive and uplifting environment on Saturday, January 10 by making vision boards at Saltash Studios (2pm).
The event is a chance to reflect on goals, dreams, plans and aspirations for the upcoming year. Creating vision boards is a fun and easy way to connect with inner thoughts about the future.
The workshop leader, Soozi Baggs, is a former university lecturer. She recently swapped criminology for creativity, and is now redirecting her years of experience in teaching and training into running creative and practical workshops.
She will offer prompts and guidance to start us off and throughout and then we use scissors, glue, and a huge pile of magazines and pictures to represent our dreams and goals on a big piece of card. Everyone will create their own vision board’s to take away with them.
The ticket price includes all materials, but people can feel free to bring their own pictures and magazines if they’d like.
To book tickets, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/saltashstudios/1942920
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.