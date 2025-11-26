THE Mount Edgcumbe Christmas Fair, which returns on Saturday, December 13 to Sunday, December 14, is a celebration of festive tradition, community, and unique shopping.
Visitors can discover a hand-picked selection of artisan food and gift stalls, offering everything from indulgent festive treats to one-of-a-kind gifts.
Whether searching for a stocking filler or a Christmas present, this is the place to find it. There will be over 50 artisan exhibitors and festive entertainment all weekend.
Craft workshops will take place on both days, including wire wrapping with Jennifer Louise Art, where visitors can make a Christmas tree or holly sprig out of wire, as well as a Pom-pom making workshop with Pom Stitch Tassel – where people can make a robin or penguin.
A highlight for all ages is the Meet the Alpacas feature. Visitors can come and say hello to friendly alpacas which guarantees to bring smiles and a touch of magic to your festive day out.
A must for families is Santa’s Grotto. Children can share their Christmas wishes with Santa himself and enjoy the magic of the season. There will also be facepainting with Jennie’s Funtime Faces and photo opportunities with the event’s elf and reindeer.
Visitors can also indulge themselves in seasonal delights and festive flavours as you explore. From mulled wine and sweet treats to hearty artisan produce, there’s plenty to tempt every tastebud.
Festive music on Saturday, December 13:
- Cornwall Rock Choir – popular vibrant tunes
- Whitsand Harmony Choir – traditional carol singing
- Alison Moyna – repertoire of lively Christmas tunes
- Splitnotes – saxophone tunes
Festive music on Sunday, December 14:
- Samba Kernow – dynamic drumming band
- Rick the Stick – repertoire of lively Christmas tunes
- Birdhouse Singers – eclectic range of popular music
- Fourhouse Lane School – carols and poetry
For more information on the event, visit: fixr.co/event/mount-edgcumbe-christmas-fair-tickets-344521459
