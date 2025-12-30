THE Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is urging anyone considering taking part in open water swims or New Year dips to be aware of the dangers.
Cold water shock is a very real danger for anyone entering water that is 15°C or below while swim failure and hypothermia can also pose a risk, especially at this time of year when the average sea temperature around the UK is just 6 to 10°C.
Gareth Morrison, head of water safety for the RNLI said: “We know this time of year many people take part in festive and New Year dips or continue to take part in regular winter swims.
“We are urging anyone entering the water to be aware of the dangers, check sea conditions carefully and to understand their own limitations.
“With the sea temperatures still dropping and reaching their coldest around March, the effects of cold water, combined with weather conditions and any personal health issues should be taken seriously before venturing in.
“If it’s your first time in open water, we’d recommend you speak to your GP first, particularly for those with cardiac or underlying health conditions.
“There are a number of precautions you can take to help ensure you have an enjoyable and safe time. Avoid swimming alone, consider going with others or joining a group so you can look out for each other.
“Think about the depth of water – wherever possible, stay in your depth. If you are going to attend a New Year dip, please ensure you go to a well organised event which has appropriate safety cover in place.
RNLI safety tips for taking a winter swim or dip:
- Be prepared – Check the weather forecast, including tide information and wave height.
Take plenty of warm clothes for before and after your dip, along with a hot drink for when you come out of the water. Take a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch. Wearing a wetsuit will help increase your buoyancy and reduce the chances of suffering cold water shock
- Never swim alone – always go with a buddy, if possible, to a familiar spot and tell someone when you plan to be back
- Acclimatise slowly – never jump straight in as this can lead to cold water shock, walk in slowly and wait until your breathing is under control before swimming
- Be seen – wear a brightly coloured swim cap and consider using a tow float
- Stay in your depth - know your limits including how long to stay in the water and swim parallel to the shore
- Float to live - If you get into trouble lean back in the water, extending your arms and legs, and resisting the urge to thrash around to gain control of your breathing
- Call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard - if you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble call for help immediately
- If in doubt, stay out – there is always another day to go for a swim.
Gareth added: “Also taking the right kit is essential. We’d recommend wearing a wetsuit to keep you warm and increase your buoyancy, together with a bright swim cap and tow float to make yourself visible to others and use in an emergency.
“The most important thing to remember is if you are in any doubt, stay out of the water and if you or anyone else does get into trouble in or on the water please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.
“Even the well prepared can find themselves in difficultly but having the correct knowledge and equipment can save lives. Taking a means of calling for help with you, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch with a whistle, really could be a lifesaver.”
The charity’s advice for anyone struggling in the water is ‘Float to Live’:
- Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged
- Relax and try to breathe normally
- Move your hands and feet to help you stay afloat
- It’s fine if your legs sink, we all float differently
- Practise floating in a local pool if you can
If you see someone else struggling in the water:
- Call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard
- Tell the person to relax and float on their back
- Throw something buoyant to help them stay afloat
For more information visit RNLI.org/Float.
