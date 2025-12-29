THE St Austell Health Group has applied to alter and extend Carlyon House in the town to provide a health hub incorporating four surgeries.
The existing building is set to the south of Carlyon Road among a range of public and private buildings including St Austell Library, Trevarna Retirement and Nursing Home, Polkyth House, St Austell Leisure Centre, Cornwall Fire and Rescue, Young People Cornwall and St Austell Town Band’s headquarters.
The planning application stated: “St Austell Health Group have now acquired the building, and working with other partners, are looking to provide facilities for four former independent surgeries, with a current patient list of 38,000 and an anticipated increase to 42,000 by 2035.
“To meet this need, the health group aim to undertake an internal refurbishment of the building to provide interview and consultation rooms, office space, examination, triage and waiting areas together with ancillary areas.
“To complement other existing uses on the adjacent sites, the intent is for the building to become part of a wider health and wellbeing hub for the area.
Poynton Bradbury Architects were appointed by St Austell Health Group to develop design proposals for the refurbishment of Carlyon House, which they have recently acquired from Cornwall Council.
For more details, see planning application PA25/08544 on the council’s website via: https://planning.cornwall.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=T5LRNHFGL8R00
