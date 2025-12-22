Local people across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are being invited to take part in a series of neighbourhood health and wellbeing events in 2026.
So far more than 1,000 people have taken part in an online survey run by NHS Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and local people are now being invited to meet with local neighbourhood teams to find out about what is being done to improve local health and wellbeing and give their ideas and feedback to create new local neighbourhood health and wellbeing plans.
Aisling Crombie, acting chief nursing officer for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly said: “These events are about listening to local people and working together to design local neighbourhood health plans that genuinely reflect the needs of each neighbourhood. We know that the best health and wellbeing outcomes are achieved when care is shaped with communities, not just for them, and these events are a really important part of that conversation.”
People of all ages are invited to take part – as these events form part of the ‘Caring Where It Matters’ campaign, which aims to showcase how services are better delivered closer to home and get the public involved in shaping the future of neighbourhood health and wellbeing across the county.
There will be interactive and creative ways for people to get involved – from drawing what a healthy neighbourhood may look like, to taking part in discussion workshops led by local health professionals from Integrated Neighbourhood Teams. The events will also promote local health and wellbeing support available and offer a range of NHS health checks.
Event dates and locations
Lanivet Community Centre, February 10, 2026, 10am to 4pm
Camborne Wesleyan Chapel, February 11, 2026, 11am to 4pm
Chi Austel (St Austell), February 17, 2026, 10am to 4pm
St Erme Community Centre, February 19, 2026, 11am to 4pm
