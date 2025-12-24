THEATRE Royal Plymouth has announced the fifth year of its collaboration with Pleasance Theatre as part of the Edinburgh National Partnerships Programme, offering South West artists a major opportunity to take their work to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2026.
The partnership is now inviting applications from South West–based artists and theatre companies developing original work who are ready to take the next step in their creative journey. The programme is designed to identify and support outstanding local talent, particularly those who may be presenting work at the Fringe for the first time.
The initiative encourages the creation of bold, new theatre and provides a vital platform for artists looking to reach national audiences. Successful applicants will benefit from a package of financial backing, mentorship and practical support aimed at making a Fringe debut achievable.
For 2026, applications are open to artists and companies with original theatre work at a completed first-draft stage or beyond, written or devised for between one and four performers. Applicants must have a clear connection to Plymouth or the wider South West, be able to identify their target audience, and demonstrate how their show will stand out in the busy Fringe programme. A strong fundraising plan is also required.
Previous artists supported through the partnership include Laura Horton (Breathless), Ben Fensome and Scott Le Crass (Buff), Babs Horton (In The Lady Garden), and last year’s selected production, Maybe You Like It (Down To Chance).
The selected artist or company will receive guaranteed inclusion in the Pleasance’s Edinburgh Fringe programme, up to £1,000 towards Fringe costs, PR and marketing support, accessible performance provision and ongoing mentorship. There is also the potential for a London transfer season following the festival.
From Theatre Royal Plymouth, support includes rehearsal space, a preview run at TRP’s Lab theatre, mentoring from in-house teams, funding towards accommodation and Fringe costs, and payment of the Fringe registration fee.
Applications close at 5pm on Monday, January 12, 2026, with interviews scheduled for January 21 and the successful applicant announced in early 2026
