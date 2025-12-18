A CORNISH Foodbank has issued a stark warning that without urgent public support, its ability to help some of the most vulnerable people in South East Cornwall could be seriously undermined.
Volunteers at the Liskeard/Looe/Torpoint and Rame Foodbank are calling on the local community to help donate funds or commit to regular giving as demand for emergency food support continues to surge.
Since the start of 2025 alone, the foodbank has seen another increase in people turning to it for help, pushing the total number of adults and children supported this year to 4,487.
Volunteers say the figures expose the depth of hardship across the area, where deprivation is becoming widespread and pressure on families is growing. The foodbank has warned that one in four children in the community is now at risk of needing its support.
Based at Deane Street in Liskeard, with a dry warehouse at Trevecca on the outskirts of the town, the charity works closely with schools, social workers, councillors, GPs and other professionals to identify people in crisis. Referrals are often made when households have already reached breaking point.
“This is not about people making poor choices – this is about people running out of options,” said volunteer Alan Hartridge. “Often by the time someone comes to us, they are already in a desperate situation.”
Those situations frequently include the threat of eviction, homelessness, unemployment or bailiffs at the door. Volunteers report supporting families who have been evicted through no fault of their own and placed in temporary bed-and-breakfast accommodation with nothing more than a kettle to cook with.
Single people often fare even worse, falling lower down housing priority lists. The foodbank says it has supported individuals who were living in their cars because there was nowhere else for them to go.
The foodbank – which in the coming days will distribute over 200 Christmas boxes – began in 2010, operating from a garage to support local people struggling to feed themselves and their families. As need increased, it moved into larger premises at Barras Place, becoming the first dedicated foodbank building in Liskeard. However, in 2022 the landlord reclaimed the property, forcing another relocation at a time when demand was again rising.
Statistics released show a relentless upward trend. In 2012, just over 1,000 adults and children were helped. By 2017, that figure had climbed to 1,785. In 2019, it stood at 2,546. Demand then surged sharply, with more than 4,000 people supported each year since 2022.
A Trussell Trust grant enabled the Foodbank to secure its current warehouse and establish a client collection centre in Liskeard. It also trained specialist signposting volunteers and introduced a fast-track system with Citizens Advice to help people access benefits, debt advice and housing support more quickly.
That funding, however, has now stopped.
“Our top priority has to be financial donations,” added Alan. “We want – and need – to keep helping everyone who comes through our doors, but without funding that becomes increasingly difficult.”
If anyone can assist, visit www.liskeardlooe.foodbank.org.uk
