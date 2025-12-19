DOBWALLS Primary School celebrated the festive season with a spectacular Carnglaze Juniors Christmas concert 2025.
The juniors delivered an evening full of enthusiasm, joy and festive spirit, performing a variety of Christmas songs and carols including The 12 Days of Christmas, Rudolph, Jingle Bells, Mary’s Boy Child, and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day. Smiles were abundant as the children showcased their talent and holiday cheer.
The concert also featured the Dobwalls Brass Band, led by Steve and Laura-Beth from Liskeard Town Band, performing Rudolph to delight the audience.
Headteacher Kathryn Pike thanked parents, families and the community for their support, along with the school staff, for helping make the evening “magical.”
The event provided a joyful celebration for those associated with the school.
