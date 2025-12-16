PEOPLE who make a difference in the life of St Austell have been receiving recognition this Christmas.
The St Austell Recognition – STAR – Awards have been given to celebrate people going above and beyond, businesses doing great things, teams making a difference and young people inspiring others.
The awards were organised by St Austell BID (Business Improvement District), with Jake Richards, of Jake’s Bakes, taking a leading role.
A total of 84 nominations were received across nine categories.
The judges chose Teresa Nicholas for the community champion award “for championing food bank collections, supporting colleagues, helping families and spreading kindness wherever she goes – a true everyday hero”.
Carlyon Bay Surf Life Saving Club won the team spirit award with the judges saying “their sense of community is incredible”.
The local business of the year was Daisy’s – Skin, Body & Laser, while the annual St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature picked up the cultural and creativity award.
Archer Saffron Knowles received the sporting star award and was hailed a “true role model proving that perseverance can take you anywhere”.
The young star award went to Albany Hope Haley who was described as “a remarkable young girl” who undertakes fundraising, charity collections and litter picking.
Julianna Nicholson-Hardwick, who was awarded the caring star award, was recognised as “a young woman who selflessly supports St Austell’s street homeless community with supplies, friendship, time and humanity”.
The unsung hero award went to Emma Pearce, “a compassionate supporter of women navigating pregnancy loss”.
Community stalwart Sandra Heyward was given the lifetime achievement award. Judges said Sandra was “a steadfast champion of St Austell’s heritage, wellbeing and regeneration”.
Sandra has served as town mayor, helps to run the Market House, the townscape heritage scheme and town museum, and is involved in the Gover Community Larder CIC and St Austell BID.
