THE stars have come out for Christmas in St Austell this year.
People who make a difference in the life of the town have been receiving St Austell Recognition – STAR – Awards.
The awards have been given to celebrate people going above and beyond, businesses doing great things, teams making a difference and young people inspiring others.
The winners were announced when the town lit up for Christmas and since then trophies that weren’t presented on the day have been distributed.
The awards were organised by St Austell BID (Business Improvement District), with Jake Richards, of Jake’s Bakes, taking a leading role.
A total of 84 nominations were received across nine categories and Jake presented some of the winners with their awards on the stage at the lighting up.
He said: “Reading all the amazing nominations coming in has been a highlight of the year for me and getting to announce the winners and see how much it made them light up after all their positive work was lovely.
“Sorry for getting a tiny bit emotional up on stage, sometimes it’s tricky to do such amazing people justice in just a few short words and it can be a bit overwhelming to say the least when you see all the lovely positive stories I’ve had the chance to.”
The community champion award was presented to Teresa Nicholas, while the team spirit award went to Carlyon Bay Surf Life Saving Club.
Daisy’s was chosen as the local business of the year, with Saffron Knowles receiving the sporting star award and Albany Hope Holey being given the young star award.
The St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature won the cultural and creativity award, while Julianna Nicholson-Hardwick has been given the caring star award.
Emma Pearce was picked to receive the unsung hero award and Sandra Heyward was given the lifetime achievement award.
