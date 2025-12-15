ON top of resolving approximately 9,200 casework and policy queries for constituents – including an £11,000 council tax refund and an £8,500 utility dispute refund - I’m proud to share what we’ve achieved together in our campaigning in 2025:
Creating jobs and prosperity
• £30-million Kernow Industrial Growth Fund for emerging critical minerals, clean energy and marine industries, and core trades;
• £31-million National Wealth Fund investment into the constituency, creating skilled jobs;
• £47-million Shared Prosperity Fund extension secured after previous plans to cut investment;
• Permanent Fair Funding deal for Cornwall Council, ending decades of underfunding;
• MoU with Homes England to give Cornwall priority access to £39bn social and affordable homes fund;
• £20-million for bus services plus franchising pilot;
• Securing commitment to full Cornish language recognition and a bespoke Cornish devolution deal; and,
• More wage growth in first 10 months of Labour Government than in the past 10 years, with despite the gloomy global outlook, employment still near record highs
Revitalising towns
• Completed a Tourism Action Plan following a summit with 40-plus local businesses;
• Stopped parking privatisations and consulted Newquay on need for residents parking schemes;
• Ensured emergency PSO from Government for Newquay Airport routes after Eastern Airways collapsed;
• Successfully received refurbishment funding for Newquay and Brannel GP surgeries to ensure appointments freed up;
• Saved the Dolphin Inn in Grampound as a pub and community asset;
• Supported a summer policing blitz in St Austell, Newquay and our villages;
• Campaigned for Par Station footbridge after funding shortfalls;
• Backed successful appeal for new St Austell pharmacy, won by Cllr Jeremy Preece;
• Secured £1-million homelessness support for Cornwall;
• £1-million government capital investment for Little Harbour and Cornwall Hospice Care;
• Worked with MP Jayne Kirkham to secure funding for the Women and Children’s Hospital at Treliske, and pushed for Mid Cornwall Metro benefits to be extended into rural areas, following unfunded promises by the Tories;
• Accelerated sewage infrastructure upgrades at Par Sands, Menangwins and Charlestown ahead of schedule; and,
• Ended the impasse around the future of the General Wolfe building with a clear deadline issued to Cornwall Council to dispose of the site.
Tackling the housing crisis
• Government nationalisation of 118 military homes with investment in upgrades;
• Fixed serious management issues at Gwallon Keas and Higher Trewhiddle;
• Challenged rogue agents, delivered leaseholder reform, voted to end no-fault evictions, and pushed for stronger regulation of property management companies;
• Commissioned a landmark report into the state of housing in Mid Cornwall, which proved how we’ve historically built the wrong kind of homes and recommended how community housing can turn this around; and,
• Supported community-led housing projects in the constituency, from St Austell to St Dennis and St Ewe.
I’m under no illusions - there’s much more to do. But 2025 has shown what we can achieve when politicians work together to put Cornwall first. I’m excited to build on these successes and apply new investment in 2026 to unlock the massive potential of St Austell and Newquay. And, as always, I will keep you posted.
