TRANSPORT is one of the top issues raised with me across South East Cornwall.
Whether it’s a bus that doesn’t turn up, a road full of potholes or regular rail disruptions, these problems affect people’s daily lives in very real ways. They stop children from getting to school on time, make it harder for people to get to work and hold back local businesses.
I have been pushing to make sure South East Cornwall gets its fair share of investment and, crucially, that this investment is planned properly for a rural area like ours.
On our roads, the government is delivering £220-million to help Cornwall Council continue the essential work of repairing potholes, resurfacing roads and looking after bridges and other vital infrastructure. That’s especially important in South East Cornwall, where people rely on key routes. If one of those roads deteriorates, it can disrupt an entire village. Travelling around our area each week, I see how essential it is that our communities stay connected.
Our railways are another priority. For decades, private companies have not served the interests of the people using the railways, with the cost of a season ticket from Liskeard to Paddington increasing by 65 per cent under the Tories. The Labour government is determined to change this and has frozen rail fares for commuters for the first time in 30 years. With the number of train users up by 10 per cent in Cornwall last year, this is fantastic news to support family finances. I’ve raised concerns in Parliament about timetable changes and the impact of replacement services that simply aren’t suitable for rural areas. As the Railways Bill goes through Parliament, creating Great British Railways, I will continue making sure our part of Cornwall is not forgotten.
Buses, though, remain the most pressing issue for many. We’ve seen how disruptive unreliable services have been in Saltash recently and I am working with Saltash Town Council so that local people get straight answers and a clear plan for improvements. Persistent problems like this are the reason why it’s so crucial that Cornwall receives the funding it deserves.
Nationally, the government has set out a multi-year funding package for buses. The formula used to decide how much Cornwall receives now recognises rural needs, which is something I have pushed for. I welcome the £20-million in revenue funding to fix existing problems and improve bus services. The money will sit with Cornwall Council and has been allocated over a three-year basis, rather than the usual yearly allocations, making it much easier for the council to plan. I will keep working to make sure that the unique challenges we face are heard in Westminster.
Whether it’s safer roads, a more reliable railway, or buses people can actually depend on, I will keep fighting for the improvements our communities need and deserve. We’ve taken some steps forward, but I know there is a long way to go, and I will keep pushing for more.
