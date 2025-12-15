Our railways are another priority. For decades, private companies have not served the interests of the people using the railways, with the cost of a season ticket from Liskeard to Paddington increasing by 65 per cent under the Tories. The Labour government is determined to change this and has frozen rail fares for commuters for the first time in 30 years. With the number of train users up by 10 per cent in Cornwall last year, this is fantastic news to support family finances. I’ve raised concerns in Parliament about timetable changes and the impact of replacement services that simply aren’t suitable for rural areas. As the Railways Bill goes through Parliament, creating Great British Railways, I will continue making sure our part of Cornwall is not forgotten.