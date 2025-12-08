For me, it’s been a campaign over almost half a century. Since the general election, Cornwall's six MPs stood together, and worked as a team, with Cornwall Council. We said we wouldn't flinch. And now we have the building blocks to assemble a better way forward, based on Cornwall's strengths (in marine innovation, critical minerals and mining, green technologies and geothermal, space science etc). We also secured stronger recognition for the Cornish language (I successfully did my small part in leading the successful parliamentary campaign a quarter of a century ago) and backing for our growth/industrial strategy.