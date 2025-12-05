This week, South East Cornwall’s young people have really shone, showing their ambition, creativity and huge potential. They are already shaping the future of our communities, and as their MP, I want to make sure they have the opportunity, confidence and support to go even further.
During UK Parliament Week, I visited schools and youth groups across the constituency to explain how Parliament works and, above all, to listen. The questions raised by students were thoughtful and reflected the realities families face. They wanted to know how we keep doctor appointments available when people need them, help lower energy bills at home, create more apprenticeships and chances to learn new skills, and make sure young people feel safe, supported and listened to. I left each visit encouraged by the talent, determination and seriousness with which young people in our area are thinking about their futures. If you are a young person in South East Cornwall who wants to talk about an issue that matters to you, please get in touch at [email protected].
Creativity is also thriving. At Liskeard’s Cornish Christmas and Lights Up event, schools from across the area took part in a colourful procession led by cadets and Rainbow Circus CIC, transforming the town centre with lights, performance and imagination. Their work showed exactly why investment in culture and youth spaces matters. The entries to my Christmas Card Competition reinforced that message too: choosing a winner was genuinely tough. More importantly, it highlighted that young people in South East Cornwall are bursting with ideas and they deserve spaces to express them.
I’m also prioritising fairness and support for families. That’s why I’m backing the national roundtable on SEND reform, led by the minister for school standards, Georgia Gould MP. I encourage families in South East Cornwall to make their voices heard as proposals are developed. Local insights matter, and I want our communities represented in national conversations.
The recent Budget made choices that recognise the needs of young people and families, and I fought for outcomes that deliver here at home. Removing the two-child cap will benefit 1,590 children locally, easing pressure on working households and improving children’s life chances. Free breakfast clubs have also been confirmed for Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy, Lostwithiel School and Luxulyan School, helping parents manage costs while ensuring children start the day with a healthy meal. £5 million for school libraries will support quiet, safe places for reading and study, and the £820-million Youth Guarantee means no 18 to 21-year-old is left without access to training or apprenticeships.
These choices matter because they give young people the tools to succeed, and because our constituency is full of capable and determined young people who deserve that investment. Our next generation already shows leadership, creativity and resilience in everything from politics and public service to art, music and community life. I will keep listening, keep acting and keep making sure their priorities are heard in Westminster.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.