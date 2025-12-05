During UK Parliament Week, I visited schools and youth groups across the constituency to explain how Parliament works and, above all, to listen. The questions raised by students were thoughtful and reflected the realities families face. They wanted to know how we keep doctor appointments available when people need them, help lower energy bills at home, create more apprenticeships and chances to learn new skills, and make sure young people feel safe, supported and listened to. I left each visit encouraged by the talent, determination and seriousness with which young people in our area are thinking about their futures. If you are a young person in South East Cornwall who wants to talk about an issue that matters to you, please get in touch at [email protected].