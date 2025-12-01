When you consider the cap removal, alongside support for childcare, rollout of breakfast clubs, massive increase in free school meals, legislation to limit the cost of school uniforms, investment going into our brilliant FE colleges, the new Youth Guarantee and free apprenticeships for 18 to 24 year olds, you begin to see a golden thread, from cradle to career, for kids from some of our poorest backgrounds. This is what social mobility looks like in reality. When we said before the election that we would ‘break down barriers to opportunity at every level’, we meant it.