Over recent months, I’ve received literally hundreds of emails and messages from you all, urging me to oppose these plans. I was proud to do just that in the Commons this week - because as I pointed out in the debate, the government is prepared to spend around £2-billion rolling out a system that nobody asked for and that could seriously undermine public trust. Meanwhile, at the very same time, they’re pressing ahead with things like the Family Farm Tax to try and raise just a fraction of the cost of Digital ID. This government’s priorities are clearly completely out of touch, and I’ll continue to stand up on behalf of North Cornwall and demand better.