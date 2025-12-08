ONCE the excitement of Christmas is over there is usually a lull in activities, but in the Women’s Institute (WI) world there is one particular subject that always engenders enthusiasm and anticipation - The Royal Cornwall Show.
This is such a highlight in our WI calendar with many months and hours of preparation to maintain the high standard the visitors have come to expect when visiting our marquee. There is a very timely and apt item about the RCS in the County News, which it is hoped will be as successful and enjoyable as always.
This year’s title of the of the Royal Cornwall Show Cup Competition is “Afternoon Tea in a Cottage Garden” and is being organised by the “Flowers and Gardens Sub-committee”. The competition must be the work of at least four members, and include the following, “A child’s sunhat, four decorated cup-cakes, a floral art exhibit in a teapot and a backdrop reflecting a cottage garden.” There is a full and comprehensive list of rules and guidelines in the December CN. Entry fee £6.
There is also information on the highly respected Barbara Reed Trophy. This year members are invited to create a table item to complement the hosting of an afternoon tea, (not art or photograph). Entry fee £2.50. This Committee have also organized a varied number of competition titles as well as entries for the Wadebridge Cup and Pat Ward Novice Cup. (Nine in all). Entry fee £6. Closing date for all the RCS competitions is March 31.
Following on from providing details for the Royal Cornwall Show, this same committee is advertising an event being held at County House on Friday, March 13 from 10am to 12.30pm, entitled “Flower Arranging for Dummies”. Now who could resist that on Friday 13th?
This is absolutely ideal for the majority of us who have always aspired to produce an attractive flower arrangement to impress our friends. Our chance is shining because we will be provided with everything we need, flowers foliage tools and materials including FiobreFloral brick, a new biodegradeable product based on volcanic basalt rock and a stylish cube vase to take. Our prize – winning arrangement home, plus complimentary tea/coffee and scrumptious best WI cake. What a stunning event! Costs £25.
This fairly new committee has arranged several very successful and diverting events, such as the Foraging and Food event, held last September, which featured in this months (December) CN, but they still need to recruit new members to their committee, so if you have a passion for anything to do with a garden, this committee is for you, to help them make even more pleasurable events for 2026.
Its Resolution Selection time again, (WI Life) and time to consider what is best for our members. Down through the years and right up to the present day, we have been advised we sometimes need to make difficult decisions, and usually with conviction and bravery, the WI is renowned for making make the right choice.
