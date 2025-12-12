LOVING God, we never fail to be impressed at your generosity in sending your son to us as a baby in Bethlehem.
We marvel that all this time later we can draw near to you through him just as millions have done worldwide in the intervening years, but as we keep all our Christmas traditions, we ask that you open our eyes to see that Jesus’ birth was anything but traditional. It had never been done before.
Jesus was life changing for everyone who met him during his earthly life, just as it is for us when we have that first encounter with your love for us through your son. It’s something that we never forget; it compels us to do everything we can to build our relationship with him as we mature in our faith. We find ourselves doing things that we would never have thought possible, prompting us to ask what else we should be doing in your strength and power.
We have become very comfortable in doing everything ‘we belong to do’ but we know you to be a God who loves us enough to take us further in our faith and show us new things you need us to do. Help us to be receptive to your prompting; trusting you to support us in everything we do in your name to further the growth of your kingdom.
Save us from being complacent with what we have already achieved. You are more aware than us of all the people worldwide who desperately need help, so we ask that you prompt our prayers.
We thank you for always listening, Father, and pray that we will listen to you as you tell us the ways in which you need us to be active in sharing your love. Amen.
Brenda Tregenza
Local preacher, St Austell Methodist Circuit
