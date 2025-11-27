I HAD to go up to the quarry to see Steve the Stone as we are laying a new path between the two houses and Steve has some nice material which he can make non-slip.
The latter is pretty important as Helen’s house was built with local granite and wide paths that weren’t treated. The result, in wet weather, is akin to being on an ice rink, not something I’d recommend.
Steve and I were chatting and casually surveying the area where he has his headquarters. The premises are best described as a well-worn metal shed. However, his acquisition of a wooden shed, now sited within the older structure, has been a big improvement.
We were discussing eating out at local hostelries, after the recent trip to the village of Lanivet, near Bodmin. During the conversation, Steve mentioned his upcoming company Christmas do.
I looked a bit askance, on hearing this, as Steve works alone. I had a picture in my mind of Steve on his own, sat at a pub with several drinks and meals on the table, taking turns by himself to consume it all.
I thought he wouldn’t get too tied up with a guest list and, in fact, he seemed very relaxed about the occasion.
It turns out, though, as I explained later to Rog and Ivor the pub landlord, his uncle, he does have a few guys that work with him from time to time, plus a few friends will be going along as well.
So, a small party is on the cards and, no doubt, a festive time will be in order.
Having said that, the pub looks festive already and Ivor beams from his perch by the bar, listening to the merry jingle of the till. Christmas is well and truly here, so let’s embrace it.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.