Kylgh - circle (+ Old English tun -farm)
Yma yn Kernow North tre vyghan ha dhedhi istori hir, Kylgh hy hanow. Yth esa maner golusek ena yn termyn an Lyver Dydh Breus. Yn skon, kastel stout a veu drehevys ryb an dre rag skoodhya an Emperes Matilda erbynn hy henderow Stephen y’n dewdhegves kansbledhen. Soweth, nyns eus marnas nebes dorgeow gesys ena lemmyn, mes possybyl yw krambla dhe’n topp anedha rag gwelyow splann.
Drehevys veu an eglos Kylgh, S Jago hy hanow, y’n oos normanek, mes dastrehevys neb termyn awosa gans an teylu Grenville y’n pymthegves ha hwetegves kansbledhynnyow. Aswonys yw rag kervyans kresosel pur deg orth tu an bynkyow. Yma y’n chapel men kov omres dhe Syr Bevil Grenville, hembrenkyas rielek a vri yn Bresel an Pymp Gwlas.
An eglos a’s teves hwath rann bosek yn bewnans an dre. A-gynsow, benenes Kylgh a wias ha kroshea moy es hwegh mil vyll rag gwruthyl artweyth Dydh Kovadh rag kregi a gloghti an eglos.
Kilkhampton is a small town in North Cornwall with a long history. There was a wealthy manor there at the time of the Domesday Book. Soon a sturdy castle was built close to the town to support the Empress Matilda against her cousin Stephen in the 12th century. Sadly only a few earthworks now remain but it is possible to climb to the top for splendid views.
Kilkhampton’s church of St James was built in Norman times, but later reconstructed by the Grenville family in the 15th and 16th centuries. It’s known for the beautiful medieval carvings on the side of the benches. In the chapel there is a memorial dedicated to Sir Bevil Grenville, a famous Royalist leader in the Civil War.
The church still plays an important part in the town’s life. Recently the women of Kilkhampton knitted and crocheted more than 6,000 poppies to create a Remembrance Day artwork to hang from the church bell tower.
With thanks to An Rosweyth: www.speakcornish.com
