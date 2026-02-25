CHARLESTOWN’S Inner Harbour will reopen for the 2026 season from Saturday, March 28, marking the start of spring at one of Cornwall’s most iconic maritime destinations.
Harbour-side businesses and seasonal pop-ups will reopen from March 28, bringing renewed energy to the quays as visitors return for the Easter period. Preparations are also underway for the return of vessels to the inner harbour this season, as final commissioning work continues.
The reopening week will culminate in a special one-day celebration on Saturday, April 4, bringing together music, traditional skills, family activities and maritime heritage in a relaxed atmosphere.
The day will begin with a public drop-in session hosted by Porthmuer CIC from 10.30am to 12.30pm, sharing updates on the harbour’s regeneration and future plans, and inviting volunteers to get involved.
From 1pm to 3pm, visitors can take part in Wood and Waves, a free drop-in workshop crafting wooden items using reclaimed timber from the tall ship Kajsamoor.
Throughout the afternoon, traditional craft demonstrations and shipwrighting activity will take place across the quayside as Charlestown relaunches its boatbuilding and repair services. Local makers and maritime heritage partners will also be present.
Live music will run through the afternoon, with The Lemonaires performing from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, followed by further performances into the early evening.
Across the weekend, families can take part in Harbour Hatchlings - A Pirate Quest, an Easter-themed harbour trail celebrating marine life and maritime heritage. Trail sheets can be collected from The Smugglers Bar on the inner harbour.
Charlestown’s 2026 season marks an important step in the harbour’s ongoing evolution, following significant investment to secure its long-term future. With the new lock gate and winch system now installed and undergoing final commissioning, the harbour is once again preparing to welcome vessels and visitors for the season ahead.
Visitors can expect artisan demonstrations, independent food and drink traders, maritime skills in action and, as the season progresses, the welcome return of classic vessels to the basin. A busy schedule of live music and events will run throughout the season, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.
Further updates can be found at charlestownharbour.com and via Charlestown Harbour’s social media channels.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.