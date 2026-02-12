Karrek Loos y’n Koos
Karrek – Rocks; Loos – grey; y’n – in the; Koos -woodland
Karrek Loos y’n Koos yw enys a’n mortid yn Baya an Garrek ogas dhe Bennsans. Junyes yw an enys dhe’n dre Varghasyow dre gons gwrys dhyworth meyn kons, hefordh yntra hanter-mortid ha trig. Possybyl ynwedh dhe vysytoryon dh’y drehedhes yn kowbal byghan, ha’n kons kudhys gans an mor.
Restrys yw Karrek Loos y’n Koos gans an Trest Kenedhlek, ha’n kastel ha’n eglos re beu trigva an teylu Sen Aubyn a-ban a-dro dhe 1640.
Hanow an enys yn Kernewek a styr ‘grey rock in the wood’ in Sowsnek – kov gwerin martesen a’n prys kyns bos Baya an Garrek livys 1700 RC. Y feu olow a wedhennow pur goth, diskudhys gans tewedhow, gwelys yn Baya an Garrek dhe drig.
Herwydh henhwedhel, Karrek Loos y’n Koos o trigva kowr. Cormoran a wre ladra bestes dhyworth tiogyon leel. Mab hardh henwys Jack a ladhas Cormoran ha gwaynya pewas ha’n hanow nowydh ‘Jakka Ladher a Gewri’.
St Michael's Mount is a tidal island in Mount’s Bay near Penzance. The island is joined to the town of Marazion by a causeway made of setts, passable between mid-tide and low water. It’s also possible for visitors to reach it in a small boat, when the causeway is covered by the sea.
St Michael’s Mount is managed by the National Trust, and the castle and church have been the home of the St. Aubyn family since about 1640.
The name of the island in Cornish means ‘grey rock in the wood’ in English – a folk memory perhaps of the time before Mount’s Bay was flooded. Traces of ancient trees, uncovered by storms, have been seen at low tide.
According to legend, St Michael’s Mount was the home of a giant. Cormoran used to steal cattle from local farmers. A brave lad called Jack killed Cormoran, winning a reward and the new name of ‘Jack the Giant Killer’.
