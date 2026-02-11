SPRING is on its way, in spite of the incessant rain and grey skies, with the daffodils flowering accompanied by lighter mornings and evenings, this optimistic mood is also portrayed in the February County News with a surfeit of very uplifting and enjoyable events to attend.
For instance, who could not appreciate our exceptional breathtaking Cornish scenery on one of our most favourite spots, Cape Cornwall. The public affairs and education subcommittee in partnership with the Climate Ambassadors have organised a walk to take place at Higher Keigwin Farm, Morvah, Penzance on Thursday, May 14. The walk is quite strenuous, so we have a few months to get fit, but it will be worth it to appreciate, first of all the sustainable farm which has been run by Lisa Guy for over 25 years breeding cattle for organic beef, and coppicing willow, hazel and chestnut trees. However the Jewel in the Crown is the spectacular view from Chun Castle. We are all very proud of our Cornish scenery and this particular event will show it off at its best, with the added impetus of a talk by Jon Brookes of Zennor Parish Council on the successful campaign to designate West Penwith as an International Dark Sky Park. Cost £12.
In complete contrast we have another timeless educational event in our “Take a town “ series and this time its Redruth, a town full of enthralling history and many famous sons creating a consequential and renowned location, on Thursday, April 30. The morning visit will start with a tour of its historic streets, followed by an intriguing visit to our famous Cornish Library, Kresen Kernow will taking place in the afternoon, which includes going into the Strongrooms, and peruse 850 years of Cornish History’ including a selection of documents relating to Redruth and the morning tour. This event is such a golden opportunity to learn more about this impressive town that plays such a pivotal role in Cornwall’s history, again of which we justifiably feel proud. Cost £18.
Yet another tantalising event for the spring. “A Silver Clay Jewellery Workshop” at County House on Tuesday, April 28, 10am to 1.30pm The female population can never have enough bling especially if we have the chance to make it ourselves, which is even better. We have the opportunity to create our own fine silver pendant, by discovering the magic of silver metal clay, an amazing material made from recycled silver combined with organic binders and water. It handles just like clay and once fired it transforms back into 99.9 per cent silver. This is such a unique event, where beginners and those with no previous jewellery experience are welcome, and learn essential techniques for working with clay, and best of all at the end of the workshop go home with a piece of fine silver jewellery and the confidence to continue exploring this versatile craft at home. Cost £55.
For further details of all these events contact 01872 272843.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.