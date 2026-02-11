For instance, who could not appreciate our exceptional breathtaking Cornish scenery on one of our most favourite spots, Cape Cornwall. The public affairs and education subcommittee in partnership with the Climate Ambassadors have organised a walk to take place at Higher Keigwin Farm, Morvah, Penzance on Thursday, May 14. The walk is quite strenuous, so we have a few months to get fit, but it will be worth it to appreciate, first of all the sustainable farm which has been run by Lisa Guy for over 25 years breeding cattle for organic beef, and coppicing willow, hazel and chestnut trees. However the Jewel in the Crown is the spectacular view from Chun Castle. We are all very proud of our Cornish scenery and this particular event will show it off at its best, with the added impetus of a talk by Jon Brookes of Zennor Parish Council on the successful campaign to designate West Penwith as an International Dark Sky Park. Cost £12.