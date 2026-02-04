An application has been received by Cornwall Council to build 28 homes and associated works on land to the east of Cargwyn at Penwithick, near St Austell.
The site has a complex history, with a previous developer unable to deliver a viable scheme.
Following the completion of the first seven homes, the project stalled due to escalating material costs and the higher infrastructure requirements of the second phase, specifically road construction and a complex drainage strategy.
Sureflow Building Services Ltd, in partnership with Coastline Housing, has now taken on the site and identified a financially viable solution to bring the development forward.
The 28 proposed properties include two one-bed maisonettes, 12 two-bed houses and 14 three-bed houses.
Each unit would have two parking spaces, with the exception of the one-bed flats, which have one. Each unit would also benefit from an EV charging point.
For more details see planning application PA26/00146 https://planning.cornwall.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=T8M1VNFGJIS00&activeTab=summary
