IT has been an extremely hectic start to 2026. I have been liaising with council officers because of the horrendous weather and impacts on roads and local environments. There has been a plethora of strategic meetings about council funding and budgets; equality, diversity and inclusion strategies; changes to council rules; and so much more. But it was nice to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of Mebyon Kernow – the Party for Cornwall at the Oates Temperance Hotel in Redruth on January 6, 1951.
I have two updates I would like to bring to the attention of residents.
The planning application for a 32MW solar farm in the Trerice part of the St Dennis parish was refused on July 10. The reason for refusal agreed by councillors was: “The proposed development, by reason of installing this renewable energy scheme onto these undeveloped fields in a countryside location alongside other existing industrial development, such as the nearby waste to energy plant and mining operations, would result in significant harm to the distinctive character of the site and the wider surrounding area.”
I can confirm that the applicants have now lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate. Representations have to be submitted to the inspectorate by February 12, and a hearing will take place on March 24. I will be liaising with the parish council about making further representations.
Meanwhile, Cornwall Council is consulting on a proposal to start charging for parking in some car parks that have previously been free. I was surprised to see the car park off Wellington Road in St Dennis listed in the consultation. I had not been informed about this and I immediately made representations to the strategic planning manager. It turns out that the car park was placed on a “long list” to be considered for charging, but it was not taken forward as it was considered not to be an appropriate site for parking charges. Unfortunately, the car park was accidentally left on the list shown in the consultation. I can reassure everyone that I have had it confirmed that there are no plans to introduce charges for parking in St Dennis.
If I can be of assistance to anyone, please feel free to get in contact with me: [email protected] or 07791 876607.
