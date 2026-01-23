Meanwhile, Cornwall Council is consulting on a proposal to start charging for parking in some car parks that have previously been free. I was surprised to see the car park off Wellington Road in St Dennis listed in the consultation. I had not been informed about this and I immediately made representations to the strategic planning manager. It turns out that the car park was placed on a “long list” to be considered for charging, but it was not taken forward as it was considered not to be an appropriate site for parking charges. Unfortunately, the car park was accidentally left on the list shown in the consultation. I can reassure everyone that I have had it confirmed that there are no plans to introduce charges for parking in St Dennis.