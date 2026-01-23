IT’S been a busy and productive period in St Austell, with several important updates to share.
One major development is on the vision for Carlyon House. Cornwall councillor Paul Ashton and I met with St Austell Healthcare to hear how services like Park Medical Centre could be brought together in a modern, accessible building offering a much wider range of care. This has the potential to save many residents unnecessary trips to Treliske and would be fantastic for the community.
At Cornwall Council, I’ve supported motions opposing digital ID, supporting Northern Ireland veterans, ending mandatory EDI requirements, defending trial by jury and backing our retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.
Locally, the former General Wolfe pub building remains a top priority of mine. Together with MP Noah Law and St Austell Town Council, I co‑signed a joint letter demanding action, and on January 20 I pressed the Cornwall Council Cabinet directly on the years of deterioration, lost value (down an estimated £750,000 since it was purchased back in 2020), and the attraction of anti-social behaviour. Residents deserve a plan for this site, and I will keep pushing.
It was a pleasure to attend the St Austell Christmas lights switch‑on – a fantastic community event delivered by St Austell BID (Business Improvement District), working with other groups.
I’m also looking closely at revitalisation tools such as the High Street Rental Auction scheme to encourage use of long‑empty units in the town centre.
This month, I showed support for residents at a meeting about West Crinnis Field at Carlyon Bay, and met the volunteers behind Friends of the Old Bridge, who are already transforming the area alongside Pondhu Road with riverbank clearing, planting and plans for a community garden.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.