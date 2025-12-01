THE town centre in St Austell sparkled as the community came together for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.
The event on Saturday, November 29, brought together performers, businesses and community partners.
A spokesperson for St Austell BID (Business Improvement District) said: “The atmosphere was electric, full of excitement, laughter and festive cheer, making this year’s switch-on one of the most memorable yet.
“Alongside the stage entertainment and live music, families enjoyed a host of free activities including face painting, balloon modelling and children’s rides, ensuring there was something for everyone.
“The event featured outstanding performances from Noteability, Carclaze Voices, St Austell Town Band, Esther Baker, Kenny Barnes and Boogie Juice, plus vibrant street entertainment from Cornwall Performing Arts and Studio 4 Dance, whose Studio 4 elves also supported the mayor and deputy mayor with the big switch-on.
“The celebrations were further enhanced by a very well attended Santa’s grotto in the Market House, organised by Jake’s Bakes. The winners of the St Austell Star Awards were announced on the main stage, recognising local heroes and businesses who make a difference in the town.
“Families were also treated to the Winter Wonderland hosted by Holy Trinity Church, which offered a magical mix of festive fun.
“Special thanks go to Tommy and the White River Place team for their invaluable support, and to St Austell Town Council for their partnership.”
Dale Lovatt, chairman of St Austell BID, said: “The Christmas lights switch-on was a fantastic celebration of St Austell’s community spirit. The turnout was incredible, the town was buzzing and the atmosphere was full of festive joy.”
Annette Miller, St Austell BID manager, added: “This event is a true reflection of what can be achieved when our community comes together. The support from businesses, volunteers and partners was outstanding, and together we created a truly positive and memorable day.”
