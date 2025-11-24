Liz's command of instruments was stunning: piano, guitar, accordion, bodhran, organ – regularly playing at Sunday services in St Ive church. She took part in music festivals and tours worldwide: Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, as well as touring Europe with the Rame choir - one of four, male and female - whom she regularly accompanied. She was also a teacher, poet, soloist, arranger, lyricist, and composer. In the latter role she was consistently placed in the four-part harmony section of the British International Male Voice Choir festival, winning it twice. All aspects of her remarkable creative life were represented on an emotional evening of music and song. The massed choir, led by erstwhile Cornish federation chairman Phil Taylor, kicked off the Saltash programme, as the men awesomely marched in to Verdi 's Slaves' Chorus. The Rame choir, under the baton of Jonathan Lewsey, sang five of Liz's arrangements; Keltique, her ladies' choir from Looe, under Lorraine Forsdick, added five beautiful numbers. There were contributions from Cornish organ virtuoso Jonathan Delbridge, Rame's former musical director, who played one of her piano compositions on a video link. Rame's folk and sea shanty group, Halfway Harmony, sang two works she arranged, with solos by David Rosson and Graham Davey. There were extracts from her musical, The Curse of the Skeltons, introduced by author Andy Copp, and items by the St Piran Singers and Kingsand's Clocktower Singers. It was a baptism of fire for Rame and Keltique's new accompanists, Shaun Brady and Sue Westwell, but carried off in style. A total of £958 was raised on the night, and Halfway Harmony made this up to the round £1000.