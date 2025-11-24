Saltash
Wesleyan Methodist Church
THE great and the good of Cornish music, all of them humbled by the talent and virtuosity of one of their own, gathered in Saltash Wesleyan Methodist Church on Saturday, November 15, to celebrate the life of award-winning Elizabeth Sidebotham of Quethiock.
Some 100 voices from choirs the length of Cornwall paid tribute, raising £1000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Liz's command of instruments was stunning: piano, guitar, accordion, bodhran, organ – regularly playing at Sunday services in St Ive church. She took part in music festivals and tours worldwide: Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, as well as touring Europe with the Rame choir - one of four, male and female - whom she regularly accompanied. She was also a teacher, poet, soloist, arranger, lyricist, and composer. In the latter role she was consistently placed in the four-part harmony section of the British International Male Voice Choir festival, winning it twice. All aspects of her remarkable creative life were represented on an emotional evening of music and song. The massed choir, led by erstwhile Cornish federation chairman Phil Taylor, kicked off the Saltash programme, as the men awesomely marched in to Verdi 's Slaves' Chorus. The Rame choir, under the baton of Jonathan Lewsey, sang five of Liz's arrangements; Keltique, her ladies' choir from Looe, under Lorraine Forsdick, added five beautiful numbers. There were contributions from Cornish organ virtuoso Jonathan Delbridge, Rame's former musical director, who played one of her piano compositions on a video link. Rame's folk and sea shanty group, Halfway Harmony, sang two works she arranged, with solos by David Rosson and Graham Davey. There were extracts from her musical, The Curse of the Skeltons, introduced by author Andy Copp, and items by the St Piran Singers and Kingsand's Clocktower Singers. It was a baptism of fire for Rame and Keltique's new accompanists, Shaun Brady and Sue Westwell, but carried off in style. A total of £958 was raised on the night, and Halfway Harmony made this up to the round £1000.
"Virtuoso” and “prodigious” are overworked terms, but Liz Sidebotham was both, and even more. She could have made a living as an artist and was an accomplished horsewoman, taking first-place rosettes from Liskeard, Exeter and Holsworthy. Born in Cheshire, she began studying piano aged six. By 14 she was accompanying choirs, and at 16 gained Associate and Licentiate diplomas from the London College of Music and began teaching piano and writing music. Her compositions have been featured by the award-winning English Concert Singers and Colne Valley MVC, as well as choirs in North America. Yet she would happily turn around four-part harmony for a new song for which her choirs had no music – job done, inside half an hour. Her composing and arranging was prolific, literally hundreds of scores.
She accompanied the Trelawney choir in North America, the massed Cornish choirs at the Royal Albert Hall, National Symphony Hall, the Hall for Cornwall, and Plymouth Pavilions. But it was not remotely beneath her to belt out sea shanties and bawdy songs on the accordion in the Halfway House for the folk and shanty ensemble. When questioned why she bothered with such modest talents far below her own, she said: “I just enjoy making music with you guys.” Her patience with those blessed with minimal musical ability strained credulity. She would have made a superb musical director had she conquered a reluctance to tell folk what to do. "She preferred to let the music speak for itself and could direct a choir better than any conductor," said musical director Lewsey. "I lost count of the times Liz would rescue a performance by subtly but indomitably steering a voice in the right direction – because she could tell otherwise we were about to go off the rails. I was frankly in awe of her musical talent. I’d often say to her – ‘You’re the musician, I just wave a pencil'.
On a most emotional evening, particularly for husband Dennis, the audience nevertheless departed uplifted by the thought that her music has not died, but lives on in every one of her songs that they heard.
Liskeard
Liskeard Show
Following the success of the 120th Liskeard Show held back in July.
Cheques totalling more than £3,200 were presented at the recent Liskeard Show AGM to local organisations and agricultural related charities.
The chairman Mr Colin Dymond along with show secretary Mrs Beckie Breyley, show treasurer Mr Peter Hockin and show vice chairman Mr Phil Dymond congratulated the incoming president Mrs Marie Bersey.
The 2026 Liskeard Show will be held on Saturday, July 11.
Callington
Young Farmers’ Club
Callington Young Farmers’ Club has presented £500 each to the Farming Community Network and Cancer Research UK, the two charities chosen for support over the past year.
Representatives from both organisations attended the presentation and gave speeches outlining how the donations will help fund vital services and ongoing research, thanking the club for its hard work and generosity.
The club is now turning its attention to this year’s fundraising efforts, announcing a charity bingo night at Millennium House, Pensilva, on Friday, November 28, with doors opening at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.
Proceeds will go towards the Birch and Bracken Ward at Derriford Hospital as well as club funds.
The event is open to all, with organisers promising great prizes and a fun evening in support of a worthy cause.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
November 28, Mens Group at 11.30am.
November 29, Christmas Fair from 2pm to 5pm, with St Pinnock junior band supported by the quintet. Please come and support this young local band. There will be Tombola (every ticket wins).
Christmas produce, lucky dip, raffle and refreshments.
November 30, Sunday service will be locally arranged at 10am.
St Cleer
Church
All are invited to 'All Things Christmas' in St Cleer Church on Saturday, December 6, 10.30am to 4pm.
Stalls, Christmas trees, refreshments, music, raffle. Plus a visit from Santa from 1.30 to 3.30pm. Free entry. Everyone welcome.
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
Our Advent service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer on Mondays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, November 30, choral evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul's Church, Upton Cross
Sunday, November 30, Cluster Messy Church for Advent at Stoke Climsland church at 10am.
Blue Bins, Upton Cross
Ali and Ursula report that there have been two good days at community events in the parish - Apple Day and Linkinhorne 25 regarding the history group, both held at Sterts Art Centre. They met many recyclers, old and new friends and neighbours.
At the moment they are collecting a group of items called Beauty Empties which include old make-up, mascara wands, Lipsyl, face cream jars and tubes of handcream. Terracycle have recycled an amazing 136,000 kilos of these in just 3 months.
Also collecting plastic sweet tubs, for example Heroes and Quality Street, and plastic containers marked PP5 which are shredded and made into park and garden furniture. There is an example in the Jubilee Field.
Plastic bread wrappers (including rolls, tortilla, crumpets, and pitta) have raised £105 for charity so put in the blue bins in the parish hall car park.
The bin for cans (flattened if possible) are still in the car park with another two behind the hall.
To date £18,000 have been raised for charity thanks to all your recycling.
Please note that the cheese packaging programme has now closed, so no more packets thank you.
Caradon Inn
The Annual Village Christmas Lights Switch on Saturday, November 29, from 6pm to 11pm includes the Light Show and fireworks.
Entertainment for all the family, including Santa and live music. Hog roast too plus mince pies and mulled wine. In aid of Linkinhorne Parish Hall and the 1st Linkinhorne Scout Group.
Any other details ring 01579 228 315.
Pelynt
Flower club
Looe & District Flower Club welcomes all to ‘A Cornish Christmas’ with a flower demonstration by Pat Whitehouse on Tuesday, December 2, at 2pm, at Pelynt Village Hall.
Members free. Non members £5.
The flowers will be raffled at the end of the meeting and refreshments provided.
Dobwalls
United Church
Thursday, November 27, 2pm, Knit & Natter.
Sunday, November 30, no service at Dobwalls. Meet at 10.30am for the benefice service at St Martins.
