I also appeared on the BBC Politics South West programme last week to highlight the deeper context of these health inequalities, and the chronic underinvestment that underpins them. I pointed out that while the North and Midlands are set to receive up to £45-billion for ‘Northern Powerhouse Rail’, Cornwall is once again being completely left behind. We’ve no direct buses to major hospitals, children without access to dentists, and some schools funded at the bottom of the national league table. The inequality is glaring, and I won’t apologise for fighting to close that gap.