The ongoing discussions around the future of Greenland – and until last week, the threats of military intervention and tariffs – has made my previous column even more relevant: In case you didn’t get the message, European security is our security, whether we like it or not.
Whilst international relations are rarely uneventful, the whiplash barrage of announcements from across the Atlantic has made it clear that Britain’s future security is tied to that of Europe; Greenland’s security is British security. I have no desire to fearmonger, but the apparent willingness of the US to wield economic tariffs and the threat of military invasion against allies should make everyone sit up and pay attention. Those actions were unprecedented and have revealed how reliant we are on the US – be it security against hostile powers, their economic might, or the infrastructure and companies that facilitate our everyday interactions, from Meta to Netflix to Amazon.
To those that challenge my concerns –there have been a few, usually from the same Reform-leaning, precious about British sovereignty until the chance to feel the boot of a hard-right US President types– and say I should focus on my constituency, I say this: it would be irresponsible of me to ignore events that would have a catastrophic impact on this country, including in Austell and Newquay. My constituents have over a dozen local Councillors but only one MP who can represent their concerns on the national stage – and, even then, I still spend much more time sticking my oar into County Hall affairs than I do the International Development Committee – if anything, time perhaps misplaced in the wrong direction in today’s geopolitical world. If Trump had gone ahead with his threat of increased tariffs, that impact would have been felt across the country. In the end, grown-up, sensible diplomacy won the day, de-escalating the situation at least for now.
Those who welcomed and encouraged the prospect of the US invading a fellow NATO ally - yet consider themselves a patriot - are mistaken. As are those far-right extremists who called for the US to invade Britain and forcibly dispose Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, after the actions in Venezuela. It’s time that we stop pretending that these people are nothing but a small minority that don’t have British interests at heart.
Often, these are the same people who touted a hard Brexit – regardless of potential impacts and without planning – as the opportunity for the UK to become a sovereign state. Yet now, they’d have the UK become a vassal state if it meant the opportunity to undermine or embarrass those they politically disagree with.
In the past, the right would at least represent the concerns and interests of the British elite. The new far right – for all its hollow claims of being anti-establishment – continues to champion, unabashedly and without a twinge of irony, the interest of a global elite, willing to undermine Britain and its citizens for…well, it’s not exactly clear why they’re willing to do it.
