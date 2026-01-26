To those that challenge my concerns –there have been a few, usually from the same Reform-leaning, precious about British sovereignty until the chance to feel the boot of a hard-right US President types– and say I should focus on my constituency, I say this: it would be irresponsible of me to ignore events that would have a catastrophic impact on this country, including in Austell and Newquay. My constituents have over a dozen local Councillors but only one MP who can represent their concerns on the national stage – and, even then, I still spend much more time sticking my oar into County Hall affairs than I do the International Development Committee – if anything, time perhaps misplaced in the wrong direction in today’s geopolitical world. If Trump had gone ahead with his threat of increased tariffs, that impact would have been felt across the country. In the end, grown-up, sensible diplomacy won the day, de-escalating the situation at least for now.