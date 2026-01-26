The Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) is a national strategy that guides how we manage coastal change over the next 100 years. Cornwall’s SMP is formally embedded in its Local Plan. The idea is that planning decisions about homes, businesses, infrastructure and natural spaces make account for coastal risk. We are now in “epoch 2” of the plan, running until 2055. New data tells us there will be increasing pressures from rising sea levels and more frequent storms. In some areas, this means maintaining or improving defences; in others, it means preparing for changes such as relocating car parks, roads or buildings through ‘managed realignment’.